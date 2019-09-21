Sony Teases The Last of Us Part II Reveal on Sep 24th

Without a doubt, with a couple of exceptions, the vast majority of PS4 owners are anxiously awaiting news on The Last of Us Part II and, perhaps more specifically, when the game will be released. I mean, we already know it’s going to be pretty awesome, right?

Earlier this month we got some indication that a big announcement was on the way, however, they were a little unclear as to when.

Following a post on their official Twitter account, however, developer Naughty Dog has said that whatever this announcement will be, will be made on September 24th. Yes, this Tuesday!

“I’m gonna find…and I’m gonna kill…every last one of them.” pic.twitter.com/vO0cC6dGkO — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) 20 September 2019

The Last of Us II

The date coincides with a media event planned by Sony and, as such, it seems pretty clear that they have something pretty substantial planned for this reveal. Let’s be honest here, if it’s going to be anything it’s going to be the release date. What else could it be?

Whatever the reveal will be, it’s going to go out on all of their social media platforms. So make sure you’re paying close attention. Something big is going to be revealed on September 24th!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to The Last of Us Part II? Do you think this announcement will be the release date? If so, do you think we might expect it before the end of the year? – Let us know in the comments!