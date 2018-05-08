Speed Camera Volunteers On The Rise in the UK

Volunteers with speed cameras on the rise

Speed (or safety cameras) are certainly a contentious subject in the UK. I daresay they are throughout the world, but I’m not an authority to say such a thing. In the UK though, opinion surrounding them is very divided. Some believe that they are a necessary safety feature to ensure motorists adhere to safe speeds. Others see them as a cynical means of generating income and a further tax on motorists.

Although I can see merits in both arguments, personally, I tend to lean towards the latter. Not because I’m against safety, but largely because I’m against where they locate them. Is it just me or are speed cameras nearly always on a hill? A point where a harder acceleration or brake control would naturally be a little more tricky than usual.

One of the most common complaints is that such cameras are never located in rural areas and particularly during school times. In a report via the BBC, however, volunteers who look to increase cameras in such areas are on the rise.

A sensible compromise?

Before you go grabbing your pitchforks, there is a logic behind this. The key point is that any speeding recorded on such cameras cannot be prosecuted. For that, you need a camera that is calibrated accordingly to the location. The intention of this is to allow volunteers to operate in built-up areas with a particular focus on schools.

While you can not be issued with a fine, you will still be reported to the police who will send you a formal warning notice. Allowing volunteers to do this will of course free police time and will perhaps help to bring the cameras into a more positive focus. It certainly is better than flipping off cameras while repeatedly speeding.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Will it help bring the better implementation of cameras? – Let us know in the comments!