Spyro Reignited Trilogy Is Delayed And That’s Probably Good

Spyro Reignited Trilogy Is Delayed

Spyro Reignited, the highly anticipated gaming trilogy has officially been delayed. In a report via Kotaku, the developers have decided to push the game back until November due to simply not having the time to get the game in a nice finished state.

Based on news from last week though, it was revealed that the game, in its present state, was not going to include the full trilogy. Instead, it would only include the 1st game with the other 2 having to be downloaded. So, basically, the physical release of the game would be a trilogy comprising of 1 game.

Therefore, while the game is delayed, it might actually be good news. At least in terms of the finished product. You see, when the news initially broke regarding the ‘1 full game‘ matter, my thoughts immediately jumped to the possibility that they hadn’t actually finished it. Well, not at least the entire trilogy. As such, they planned to get the game physically produced and use the time in between to fix the remaining two. We should note that this hasn’t been confirmed in the delay notice. It’s the best theory I have and overall, if the delay is because of this, I think it’s the smart move!

So… When Is It Out?

Spyro has been delayed for roughly 2 months. As such, the game will now release on November 13th. Those of you who were looking forward to playing this based on the original September release is no doubt going to be very disappointed. I think though, that this is all for the best. Although no one ever admitted it, this game had all the hallmarks of being rushed to the gate.

Given how beloved a franchise Spyro is, getting out a broken release would have been both a commercial disaster and a massive disappointment.

Yes, we have to wait a little longer. I do fully suspect though that this wait is going to be well worth it!

What do you think? Are you disappointed with the delay? Do you think this buys them time to finish it? Can we now expect all 3 games in physical form? – Let us know in the comments!