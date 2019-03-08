Stardock Announces ‘Siege of Centauri’ Tower Defense Game

Stardock Announces 'Siege of Centauri' Tower Defense Game

Arriving Soon via Steam Early Access

Stardock is announcing the upcoming launch of a Steam Early Access game they are calling ‘Siege of Centauri’. While this game is also set in the same universe as Ashes of the Singularity, it uses tower defense mechanics instead of real-time strategy.

What Can Gamers Expect?

Players will play the role of a commander defending Earth’s first colony. Just like Ashes of the Singularity, expect hordes of enemy alien machines to flood in and try to tear the colony apart. However, each victory against the enemy expands the colony to a new part of the planet. So expect the enemies to get even more aggressive and difficult as you try to completely take over.

There are 16 missions to play through and users will be able to customize their weapons as the missions progresses. Siege of Centauri also uses the same engine as Ashes of Singularity, so the graphics looks very detailed with high quality textures and effects.

When Will Siege of Centauri be Available?

Stardock did not reveal a specific launch date yet. Although according to Neowin, once it does appear in on Steam, it will only cost $10 USD.

For more information, visit the Siege of Centauri website.

