Steam Breaks All-time Record with Over 20m Concurrent Users

With current concerns surround the Coronavirus, unless you’ve been hiding in your space bubble, you’ve probably noticed that most media outlets are advising people, wherever possible, to remain at home. It does, however, bring up the question about what you’re doing to do.

Well, PornHub recently gave some ‘relief’ to Italians by offering them free premium membership. In a report via TheVerge, however, it seems that others have simply decided to engage in a bit of gaming! So much so, that Steam has just reported its highest ever concurrent user count!

Steam Hits Over 20 Million Concurrent Users!

Admittedly, for the last few months, Steam had been edging ever closer to hitting over 20 million concurrent users. Over the last weekend, however, it seems that Coronavirus concerns (that has likely kept more people indoors) have resulted in their highest ever user count.

So, how high did it go? Well, not only did it break 20 million but at its peak, there were 20,313,451 people all logged into Steam!

What Do We Think?

While 20 million is certainly a remarkable number, it’s only been around a month since Steam broke 19 million. As such, it’s pretty clear that this isn’t just coincidental. More people are remaining at home and, by proxy, having to find things to occupy their time. – For me though? Well, it was just another weekend! While I might have helped made up the numbers, I promise you it wasn’t out of any self-imposed isolation. Well, at least not yet…

