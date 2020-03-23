Steam Breaks Concurrent User Count Again!

A little over a week ago, we reported how Steam had (finally) managed to top over 20 million concurrent users. Given that we are all currently being encouraged to stay at home wherever possible, however, this wasn’t entirely surprising. I mean, we’ve all got to do something to pass the time haven’t we?…

Well, with that record being broken just a couple of days later, in a report via TechSpot, Steam has just hit another major landmark!

Steam Hits New Concurrent User Record

Achieved late yesterday afternoon, Steam reported a brand new record with 22,678,529 people all logged in at the same time. Admittedly, I was one of them and, if I remember correctly, I might have been playing Dark Souls 3.

One thing, however, is abundantly clear. Steam is on the up and we can only expect this record to continue being broken over the coming weeks!

How High Will it Go?

So, for those of you who haven’t connected the dots yet, this boost in user figures is almost certainly being backed by the recent concerns surrounding the Coronavirus. We are, after all, all being advised to remain at home and, for those of us in self-isolation, we don’t really have much of a (sensible) choice in the matter.

Do you want further proof about this link, though? Well, just check the figures below. With an addition 3.5 million people logging into Steam within the last 30 days, it doesn’t take a genius to understand why!

How high will these numbers go though? Well, while we wouldn’t want to put any specific figure down, let’s just say that we fully expect to continue to see this record smashed as the weeks pass by. Who knows, maybe we’ll see as many as 25 million concurrent users by the end of March!

I just hope that those who say PC gaming is dying are paying attention!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!