/ 13 mins ago

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset Review

SteelSeries has long been a leading brand when it comes to high-end gaming peripherals. Ever since I started at eTeknix many years ago, I quickly learnt that their gaming headsets we’re pretty fantastic. I’ve lost count of how many variants of the old Siberia headsets I reviewed, but they were all pretty great. Things have changed a lot since then, and SteelSeries has some of the best flagship models out there. Now they’re back again with their latest Arctis 9 Wireless headset, which comes with support for PC, and all of the latest PlayStation platforms, including PlayStation 5.

Make no mistake, this isn’t a particularly affordable headset. However, you do get a lot in return for your investment. The Arctis 9 series is the top of the range from SteelSeries, which is saying something as the Arctis 7’s are pretty fantastic. You get lossless 2.4 GHz wireless performance, but also built-in Bluetooth so you can pair your phone and take calls, listen to music and game all at the same time. Their latest microphone offers improved noise cancellation, and you get ChatMix to help you find the right balance. Of course, the big feature is the wireless tech, and you get a whopping 20+ hours battery, so even the most involving raids shouldn’t leave you reaching for a charger.

Features

  • Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStation
  • Simultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gaming
  • Discord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural sounding clarity
  • Signature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage
  • 20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usage

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official SteelSeries Arctis 9 product page here.

Product Trailer

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“From the makers of the most award-winning headset line in gaming history, the Arctis 9 combines lossless low latency 2.4 GHz wireless with simultaneous Bluetooth audio for true wireless performance everywhere. Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless is designed specifically for High Fidelity lag-free gaming, and Bluetooth adds extra compatibility. With the noise-cancelling ClearCast bidirectional microphone, the stunningly detailed and award-winning Arctis sound, as well as an industry-leading 20+ hour battery life, the Arctis 9 is the Premier All-day all-night gaming headset for PC and PlayStation.” – SteelSeries

