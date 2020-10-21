SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset Review

SteelSeries has long been a leading brand when it comes to high-end gaming peripherals. Ever since I started at eTeknix many years ago, I quickly learnt that their gaming headsets we’re pretty fantastic. I’ve lost count of how many variants of the old Siberia headsets I reviewed, but they were all pretty great. Things have changed a lot since then, and SteelSeries has some of the best flagship models out there. Now they’re back again with their latest Arctis 9 Wireless headset, which comes with support for PC, and all of the latest PlayStation platforms, including PlayStation 5.

SteelSeries Arctis 9 Wireless

Make no mistake, this isn’t a particularly affordable headset. However, you do get a lot in return for your investment. The Arctis 9 series is the top of the range from SteelSeries, which is saying something as the Arctis 7’s are pretty fantastic. You get lossless 2.4 GHz wireless performance, but also built-in Bluetooth so you can pair your phone and take calls, listen to music and game all at the same time. Their latest microphone offers improved noise cancellation, and you get ChatMix to help you find the right balance. Of course, the big feature is the wireless tech, and you get a whopping 20+ hours battery, so even the most involving raids shouldn’t leave you reaching for a charger.

Features

Lossless 2.4 GHz wireless for lag-free high fidelity gaming audio on PC and PlayStation

Simultaneous Bluetooth for calls, music, and VoIP chat while gaming

Discord-certified microphone provides noise cancellation and natural sounding clarity

Signature Arctis sound with ChatMix control to hear every detail for an audio advantage

20+ hour battery life for nonstop wireless usage

