SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Headset Review

Arctis Pro

The latest headsets from SteelSeries are here at last, and they’re ready to decimate the competition. We already had the pleasure of reviewing their flagship Arctis Pro Wireless, and despite its $300 price tag, it proved to be one of the best investments any PC gamer could make. Their slightly more affordable Arctis Pro + GameDAC is on the testing block today and promises high-end performance for those who prefer to keep their headset on a cable for ease of use.

What SteelSeries Had to Say

“The Arctis Pro + GameDAC was designed as a complete Hi-Res gaming audio system. Each component meticulously engineered to maintain pristine, powerful audio from the digital output of the PS4 or PC all the way to the headset, and ultimately your ears.” – SteelSeries

With a focus on high-resolution audio, powerful full-range drivers, and feature-packed audio processing thanks to DTS Headphone:X and more! Overall, this is one awesome headset on paper, but how does it stack up in the real world?

World’s First Hi-Res Gaming Audio System

GameDAC: Dedicated DAC and amplifier for gaming

Audiophile-grade ESS Sabre DAC component

Hi-Res 96 kHz, 24-bit audio support

Industry-leading hi-res capable speaker drivers

Lightweight aluminium alloy and steel construction

“The heart of the Arctis Pro + GameDAC is the legendary ESS Sabre 9018 Reference DAC, revered for its unsurpassed audio quality with 121 dB of dynamic range and -115 dB THD+N. This makes bass sound tighter, individual sound effects more distinct, and positional cues pin-point accurate.” – SteelSeries

Product Trailer

Packaging

The box is neat and tidy, with a nice image of both the headset and the DAC on the front. As you can see, it supports both PC and PS4.

What’s in the Box

The headset, obviously, as well as the GameDAC, also obviously. The extra fun stuff comes in the little accessories box.

In the box, you’ll find the headset cable, USB power cable, optical cable, mobile adaptor cable, and microphone foam cover. Not a lot, but it’s everything you need to get you up and running.