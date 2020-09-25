SteelSeries Rival 3 TrueMove Optical Gaming Mouse Review

SteelSeries is one of the biggest names out there, especially when it comes to high-end gaming peripherals. They’ve got some of my all-time favourite headsets, keyboards and mice ever in their product range. However, they can often be a bit on the expensive side for their best hardware. So what about their more affordable products? The Rival 3 is set to be friendly to your wallet, but is it still good enough to smite your enemies in whatever game you choose?

SteelSeries Rival 3 TrueMove Optical Gaming Mouse

The Rival 3 is certainly well equipped, especially for such an affordable product. You get multi-zone Prism RGB lighting that’s fully customisable through their fantastic desktop software. you get durable 60m click rated mechanical switches, durable build quality, and most importantly, their latest TrueMove optical sensor. It’s the SteelSeries TrueMove Core, which can be adjusted (in 100 DPI increments) from 100 up to 8500 DPI, and it’ll run at 300 IPS with 35G acceleration. That’s more than enough for any frantic online gaming action.

Features

Engineered with hyper-durable materials

Guaranteed 60 million click mechanical switches

Lightweight ergonomic design for comfort

Brilliant Prism lighting with 3 zones of 16.8 million beautifully crisp colours

TrueMove Core optical gaming sensor with true 1-to-1 tracking

Specifications

Sensor – TrueMove Core

Sensor Type – Optical

CPI – 100–8,500 in 100 CPI Increments

IPS – 300, on SteelSeries QcK surfaces

Acceleration – 35G

Polling Rate – 1000Hz 1 ms

Hardware Acceleration – None (Zero Hardware Acceleration)

“Using the same cutting-edge technology as our pro line of gaming products, including brilliant Prism lighting, a new performance-focused sensor, and unreal levels of durability, the Rival 3 was made for gaming.” – SteelSeries

One of the first things that I noticed was that it can’t be a very big mouse, as the box is really slim and very light. Not that that’s a bad thing, but I noticed it at least.