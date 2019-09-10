Storm Area 51 Creator Withdraws From The Event

You may recall a couple of months ago, that a new Facebook group was taking the world of social media (and alien hunters) by storm. Named ‘Storm Area 51 – They Can’t Stop Us All’ the group, as the name might have already suggested, the group intended to organize a mass rush on the highly secure Area 51 facility. Specifically in order to see what the US government was hiding there. Advanced weapons? Aliens?… Who knows!

Although set up as a joke, the group grew hugely in popularity. At the time of writing, over 2 million people have ‘committed’ to attending the event with a further 1.5m ‘interested’.

The creator, Matty Roberts, was very quick to look to change the emphasis of the group when it started to gain some disturbingly high-levels of popularity. Instead, he decided that a concert near the cite was a much better alternative. In a report via CNET, however, he has now said that due to logistical concerns, he doesn’t plan to attend it. He has, essentially, washed his hands of the entire affair. Perhaps the smart move, albeit maybe a little too late in the day.

Storm Area 51 Creator Withdraws From Event

Although the concert reportedly has around 20 bands and 2 comedians confirmed in attendance, it does need to be noted that it is going to be held (pretty much) in the middle of the Nevada desert. As such, Matty Roberts has expressed some more than legitimate logistical concerns. You know, the small matter of ensuring people have food, water, and toilets. We, therefore, can’t really blame him for wanting to wash his hands of this. Albeit, he should’ve perhaps considered this a couple months ago!

The events co-creator Frank DiMaggio has said: “We don’t have a good feeling about people going out 150 miles into the desert without the resources that they need.”

What Happens Now?

Well, at this point it’s a little unclear who is actually ‘running’ the event. As such, if you were planning to attend either the concert or a legitimate ‘storming’ of Area 51, however, you may want to make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into.

As such, take plenty of food, water, and if you do want to try and get in to see some aliens, maybe the number of a good lawyer.

What do you think? Are you signed up to this event? – Let us know in the comments!