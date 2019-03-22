Streacom DA2 Mini-ITX Case Now Available via Overclockers UK

Compact Aluminium Case with 280mm Rad Support

Streacom first introduced their new DA2 flexible mini-ITX chassis seven months ago. Now it is finally available in the United Kingdom via Overclockers UK.

Unlike other compact cases, the 18 x 28.6 x 34cm Streacom DA2 is able to house high performance components. This even includes up to a single 280mm radiator.

Users can also fit either ATX, SFX-L or SFX PSU, with dual-slot video cards up to 330mm long. If using an ATX form factor PSU, the maximum video card length can be up to 220mm.

The chassis design does not require the need for a riser cable to free up room for heatsinks. Maximum CPU cooler height support is up to 145mm.

Users can also mount additional fans for ventilation. Including 1x 80mm at the rear and 40 to 180mm fans at the top and side.

Even the front panel is ready for modern needs, having a reversible USB-C port. In terms of storage, it can fit up to 6 x 2.5″ or 3 x 3.5″.

How Much is the Streacom DA2 Chassis?

The Streacom DA2 is avaliable for pre-order now in either Black or Silver via Overclockers UK from £199.99.