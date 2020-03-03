Super Flower Power Supplies Are Officially Coming to America

If you were to ask me who one of the best power supply manufacturers in the world was, while I’d likely list off a few brands, Super Flower would almost certainly be among them. Admittedly, depending on who was asking, their response to that might be ‘who?’.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, Super Flower is finally looking to expand its influence. Not necessarily by releasing new products, but like a popular band in a small country, they’re going to take a swing at cracking America!

Super Flower is Heading to America!

I would be one of the first to admit that in terms of brand recognition, Super Flower is mostly known in Asia and little-known everywhere else. Having reviewed a number of their power supply designs in the past, however, (such as this one), we have never failed to be impressed with the high-quality designs they produce!

What Do We Think?

In making the announcement, Super Flower has said:

“Having the innovative, advance technology and exclusive patents, Super Flower will continue to come up with high-performance PSU series. To serve worldwide consumers, especially [in] North America. In order to provide direct and comprehensive services, Super Flower announces entering [the] North America PSU market by offering unique patent technology Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Titanium series with aggressive price for consumers with better choices.”

We should, of course, clarify that (at least to my knowledge) you have always been able to purchase their power supplies in America. That was, however, more incidental rather than deliberate. What Super Flower is making clear here is that they themselves, directly, want to bring their products to the country. And, based on our experience, our American friends have something pretty amazing coming their way!

What do you think? Do you think this is a smart move for the company? Were you (honestly) aware of them until now? – Let us know in the comments!