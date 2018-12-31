Super Meat Boy Free from EPIC Games Store Until January 10

Free to Own via EPIC Games Store

EPIC recently announced that they are launching their EPIC Games store as a serious contender to Valve‘s Steam platform. In order to increase their userbase, EPIC is giving away a free game every two weeks (every fortnight if you will). Their first free game was Subnautica available on December 14. Now their latest game available is Super Meat Boy, available now until January 10.

This is the original Super Meat Boy 2D scroller from 2010. Don’t let the date dissuade you from getting it however. It features over 300 levels spanning 5+ chapters and due to its simple graphics, the gameplay holds up pretty well.

Can My System Run Super Meat Boy?

Since the game is from 2010 and is a 2D sidescroller, it does not require much to run. In fact, it only needs a 1.4GHz CPU and a graphics card capable of DirectX 9.0c (pixel/vertex shader 3.0).

The game also fully supports any Direct input controller or Microsoft’s Xbox controller.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows XP / Vista / 7 (Windows 8 is not officially supported)

Microsoft Windows XP / Vista / 7 (Windows 8 is not officially supported) Processor: 1.4GHz or faster

1.4GHz or faster Memory: 1 GB RAM

1 GB RAM Graphics: Graphics Card capable of Pixel Shader 3.0, Vertex Shader 3.0

Graphics Card capable of Pixel Shader 3.0, Vertex Shader 3.0 DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c

DirectX® 9.0c Hard Drive: 300 MB

300 MB Controller Support: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Direct Input compatible controller

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 or 10

Microsoft Windows 7 or 10 Processor: 2.5 GHz or faster

2.5 GHz or faster Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: Medium to high-end AMD or NVIDIA Graphics Card

Medium to high-end AMD or NVIDIA Graphics Card DirectX®: DirectX® 9.0c

DirectX® 9.0c Hard Drive: 400 MB

400 MB Controller Support: Microsoft Xbox 360 Controller or Direct Input compatible controller

Follow this link to claim your copy via the EPIC Games Store. It requires a valid e-mail to register an account. Other than that, it does not require any credit card or payment information to claim a copy.