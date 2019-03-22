System Requirements for Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered Revealed

Is Your Computer Good Enough to Run It?

Ubisoft released a comparison video showing off all the graphical updates in the upcoming Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered last month. Now they finally have details about what kind of hardware your PC needs to run it.

The original game came out all the way back in October 2012. Which is almost seven years ago now. For reference, the PlayStation 4 did not come out yet until a month later after that.

Despite this, fans expect the remaster to have steep hardware requirements. Especially since it is using a new game engine which is more advanced than the AnvilNext used in the original AC3.

Here is what Ubisoft says you need to run the game at 30fps on the absolute minimum lowest settings at 1080p:

OS : Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only)

: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only) Processor : Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660, AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) Resolution: 1080p

Video Preset: Lowest

What are the Hardware Requirements to Reach at Least 60fps @ 1080p?

With the preset on ‘High’, Ubisoft recommends the following to reach at least 60fps @ 1920 x 1080:

OS : Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only)

: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only) Processor : Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

: Intel Core i7 3770K @ 3.5 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970, AMD Radeon R9 290X Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Video Preset: High

If you are only aiming for 30fps @ 1920 x 1080, the following hardware would do:

OS : Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only)

: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64 bit versions only) Processor : Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz

: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2 GHz, AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Video Preset: High

What If You Want to Play Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered in 4K?

Lastly, if you actually want to enjoy the game on a 4K UHD monitor, you will need some notable GPU power on the same level as a GTX 1070. Although the CPU requirement is not quite as severe, needing only either a Ryzen 5 or Core i7-4790.

OS : Windows 10 (64 bit versions only)

: Windows 10 (64 bit versions only) Processor : Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz

: Intel Core i7 4790 @ 3.6 GHz, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.5 GHz RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Video Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or Radeon RX Vega56 or better Resolution : 2160p

: 2160p Video Preset: High

When is AC3 Remastered Coming Out?

Assassins Creed 3 Remastered will be out on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on March 29th. The game also includes single-player missions Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets, the Tyranny of King Washington and AC3: Liberation Remastered.

Owners of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey season pass will be able to download the game free of charge.