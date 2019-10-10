TeamGroup T-Force Dark-Z DDR4 Review

The masters of memory at TeamGroup are back on eTeknix once again. They’ve always proven to be one of the coolest memory brands around. Great prices, killer performance, and fantastic aesthetics. Today, I have their new T-Force Dark-Z Gaming DDR4 Memory. Now, Gaming Memory is just marketing nonsense, I know that, you know that, we all know that. What they likely mean is the performance is good, and it looks cool. Regardless, it sounds like we’re off to a great start.

T-Force Dark-Z DDR4

The Dark-Z is pretty much what you would expect from high-end DDR4 memory though. Big heatsinks, it comes in 8GB and 16GB DIMMS, and offers speeds from 2666 MHz to 3600 MHz. So, there should be a package for just about every budget. However, the most important thing, to me at least, is what it doesn’t have. There’s no RGB, and that’s a pleasant change given that “gaming” so often means RGB these days.

Features

Equipped with large, RGB-free aluminium heatsinks, high-quality IC’s, XMP 2.0 support, it’s clearly well equipped. It’s nothing crazy, but it’s right on the money for today’s gaming PC market.

Armour design for perfect protection

Aluminium alloy heat sink with high performance

High thermal conductive adhesive

Supports Intel & AMD motherboards

Selected high-quality IC

Supports XMP2.0

Energy-saving with ultra-low working voltage

Specifications

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What TeamGroup Had to Say

“T-FORCE DARK Z DDR4 gaming memory is designed based on the concept of an armored knight. The sacred war robe offers a more complete protection. The simple yet brilliant line design of T-FORCE DARK Z DDR4 gaming memory refines the heat sink which made by traditional punch press process. Electrolytic anodizing process and metal electroforming logo design are used to echo with T-FORCE logo’s energetic tech armor.” – TeamGroup

Product Trailer