TerraMaster F2-210 2-Bay NAS Review

Network-attached storage doesn’t need to cost an arm and a leg, it is also possible to do it on a budget. Today I take a look at the TerraMaster F2-210 2-bay NAS which is just such a solution. Is it enough to satisfy? We’ll find out.

TerraMaster F2-210 Personal Cloud NAS

The TerraMaster F2-210 is a budget device, but it still packs some good features. It is based around a Realtek RTD1296 chip which is an ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor. It has a 1.4GHz base clock and features hardware encryption and video transcoding engine. The NAS has 1GB of RAM, which isn’t a lot. But it is still plenty for a basic file storage and streaming source.

While those specifications aren’t high-end or breathtaking as such, they do have their advantage. They allow TerraMaster to keep the asking price very low and offer the world of NAS to everyone. You don’t need to be rich to get a unit such as this and enjoy the benefits of a centralised storage setup.

You can use it to backup from your mobile devices and PCs as well as stream to your media players via Plex Server of use KODI systems for all your media needs. The NAS OS even supports btrfs and single volumes of up to 108TB. However with currently available drives, you won’t be able to go much above the 32TB with two 16TB HDDs.

The whole thing is packed inside an aluminium shell and cooled by a single 80mm fan. The fan mode can be set in four modes from low to high and on automatic. That should keep it silent enough that you won’t notice it. Especially since it is rated for a noise level of about 18.6dBa.

Connection Options

A budget oriented NAS doesn’t offer a whole lot of connection options, that’s a given. However, the F2-210 from TerraMaster does offer what you need in the form of a single Gigabit Ethernet port. There are two usb 3.0 ports too which can be used for wireless dongles or to transfer data from external storage drives such a flash drives, portable hard drives, and similar options.

Functions and Features

TerraMaster NAS’ have a lot of great features and functions, starting with the Btrfs file system. Not only is the file system built to promote high data integrity, it also offers 512 snapshots for every shared folder and up to 8192 in total. Since data recovery takes place at the file or folder level, businesses can also benefit from enhanced flexibility and efficiency if the worst case should happen.

The whole operating system as such is great. TerraMaster continues to evolve it and they’ve just released the newest version, version 4.1, with a lot of improvements. A continued commitment to their products is a plus on any day as what you pay for once continues to get better. The base system covers the basic needs while more functionality can be added through apps.

Some of the features include easy remote access through their own and free DDNS service. With it, you can easily turn your NAS into your own personal cloud system. That’s also further aided by the available mobile apps for Android and iOS.

But there’s more. The F2-210 is the only lightweight NAS on the market that supports Docker. The Docker application integrates Docker Hub, the world’s leading service for finding and sharing container images with your team and the Docker community. Docker Hub is the world’s largest repository of container images, and an array of content sources, including container community developers, open source projects, and independent software vendors (ISV), are now building and distributing containerized code.

Feature Highlights

Affordable for everyone

Quad-core CPU with hardware accelleration

Store, share, transfer, and stream your data centrally

Extend functionality through apps

What Does TerraMaster Have To Say?

“TerraMaster’s F2-210 is equipped with an ARM V8 64-bit quad-core processor, a frequency of up to 1.4 GHz, and a read/write speed reaching 124 MB/s (RAID 0, WD Red 4TB x 2). With functions including file storage, multimedia management, data backup, cloud synchronization, remote access, and many more, the device is suitable for applications ranging from home multimedia entertainment to small office and home office (SOHO) settings. As an affordable device, the F2-210 is only half the price of a NAS with an Intel x86 quad-core processor..”

If you would like to know more, we suggest you check out the official product page which can be found by clicking here.