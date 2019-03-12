Tesla U-Turn Sees Prices Go Up And Stores Remaining Open

Tesla U-Turns On Store Closures

Earlier this month, it was revealed that in an effort to try and keep operating costs down, Tesla was planning on shutting all of their physical stores. In other words, they were looking to operate as a (practically) fully-online car company.

At the time, this did raise more than a few questions. I mean, without any stores, how are you going to be able to actually look at the cars on offer? Let alone test drive one?

Admittedly, the company has long been keen to try and keep costs as low as possible. Particularly with their Model 3 which the company has been aiming for a retail price of circa $25,000 for quite some time.

It seems, however, that in a report via SkyNews, Tesla has now decided to pull a bit of a U-turn. The physical stores are going to stay open, but their high-end models are also going to see a price increase.

What Do We Think?

It seems very unusual for the company to reserve it’s decision so shortly after seemingly making it. It was, after all, quite a significant announcement and one that was (in potential) set to very much change how the car company operated.

The u-turn, however, does largely make sense. Keeping the physical stores open is an important expense for car manufacturers. They’re not really places to sell cars, they are essentially advertisement tempting customers in and to signing on the dotted line.

Increasing the price of their high-end models?

