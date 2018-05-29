The Adult-Only Patch for Agony on PC Has Been Scrapped

Agony PC will not receive an adult-only patch after all.

There’s been some confusion regarding the upcoming dark fantasy survival horror video game named Agony. Some while ago, we reported that pieces of the game will be the subject of censorship in order to avoid an Adult Only rating. At the same time, it appeared that developer Madmind had a PC-only patch in mind, which would remove any censored elements. As it turns out, the patch will not arrive on PC after all. Apparently, the patch wasn’t quite necessary, as only very few parts of the game were censored in the first place. To be more specific, we’re talking about two of the game’s endings. There are 7 in total, by the way.

Any other reasons for scrapping this patch?

Well, Madmind did hint at a few legal issues, which would make sense as well. Basically, PC users would have received different content from console players, and this wouldn’t really be fair. On the other hand, the modding community has been giving PC users an edge for many years now. In any case, the developers will release a comparison video showing off the cut content on May 30th. All that being said, Agony is not a game for the faint of heart. It still includes brutally graphic scenes as well as some sexual content, which means that it only caters to a select audience.

Still, are you looking forward to playing this horror title this month?