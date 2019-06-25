The Best Deals from Valve’s 2019 Steam Summer Sale

Steam Grand Prix is On Now

Valve‘s Steam Summer sale has now gone live as of 6PM BST/1PM EST. As usual, the event features platform-wide deals for hundreds of PC games. The theme of this summer is “Steam Grand Prix”, and thankfully, the discount applies to more than just racing games.

The hard part is of course, sifting through and seeing what is worth picking up. The sale lasts for the next 10 days, but most busy people have no time to look through all the listings. To make it easier for you as a buyer, here are some of our recommendations.

Which Game Deals are Worth Picking Up?

All of these titles have at least 60% positive rating. Those with mixed ratings are excluded, no matter how popular.

Historical Low Prices – These titles are currently are at their lowest discounted price yet. All prices are in USD.

On-Par With Historical Lowest Prices – These titles have been discounted at this low level before. Either on Steam or elsewhere, and this is their current lowest discount price. All prices are in USD.

Or you can check out the full sale list for yourself by following this link.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently 50% off, although the historical lowest discount on that title is actually 60% off directly from Uplay. You can also tack on an additional 20% discount by using up 100 Uplay points (you earn while playing Ubisoft games). So I would suggest doing that instead for other Ubisoft titles as well instead of buying them from Steam.

You can also check out Fanatical.com for other titles. They do not have as large of a selection, but they would often offer an additional 10% off coupon on top of matching the Steam title offer.

When Will the 2019 Steam Summer Sale End?

Valve’s Steam Summer Sale event ends on July 9th, 2019.