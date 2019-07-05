The Last of Us II To Release in Feb 2020 With 4 Versions

The Last of Us Part II

Along with Death Stranding, it is very likely the The Last of Us Part II will be the swan song for the PS4 as it enters its twilight years. As such, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding both releases as we hope to see the console sent out to pasture leaving us with some very fond memories.

In terms of a release date, however, The Last of Us II has remained stubbornly quiet. Albeit, rumours emerged earlier this year that Sony may have been planning for a February 2020 release date.

In a report via WCCFTech, a fresh source has emerged seemingly confirming not only the planned release date but that four ‘version’ of the game will hit shelves on launch day.

What Does That Say?

Admittedly, I’ve had to rely a little on the use of translators, but the above confirms a February 2020 release date and the 4 version of the game. These include;

Standard Edition

Special Edition

Collector’s Edition

Ellie Edition

Admittedly, there is absolutely nothing confirming what any of these versions might entail. We can, however, assume that the latter ones may have some nice bonus content or some accessories with the game. It is, of course, also entirely possible that one of these may simply be the console ‘bundle’ name.

It’s All Still A Rumour

We should note that Sony has categorically not confirmed anything in regards to a release date for this game. As such, February 2020 should be taken with a pinch of salt.

If it is true, however, it would point to another very exciting release planned for the early-mid part of 2020. Don’t forget that the Final Fantasy VII remake and Cyberpunk 2077 are only (theorically) around the corner.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to this release? – Let us know in the comments!