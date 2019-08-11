The Next Total War Game is Likely Getting a ‘Troy’ Setting

It has only been a little over 2 months since the release of the highly-excellent Total War Three Kingdoms and I daresay that fans of the series are still quite happily battling their way across ancient China with the hopes of unifying the country. It seems, however, that Sega may already be working on the next game in the franchise.

Following an official UK Trademark application, Sega has seemingly confirmed that the next game in the series will be based upon the ‘Troy’ history/mythology.

Total War Saga Troy

The listing seems to confirm the name and, perhaps more interestingly, the fact that Sega applied it for only 2 months after the release of Three Kingdoms. As such, it’s very likely that we’ll see this land on PCs at some point in 2020. Perhaps a lot sooner than many might have expected.

It has already led to some rather amusing thoughts that the game might include Achilles as a character who is awesome at melee combat, but somewhat susceptible to arrows.

What Do We Think?

As a fan of the series, while I am happy to see a new game already being practically confirmed in development, I’m still more than happy with my Total War Three Kingdoms and suspect I will be until at least this new version comes out.

If you did, however, want a window into what’s coming next, this is your best indication!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Total War series? If so, which is your favourite game to date? – Let us know in the comments!