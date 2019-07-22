The Orville Season 3 Will Exclusively Stream Only on Hulu

/ 3 hours ago
The Orville is a beloved Star Trek-inspired sci-fi show that was on the verge of cancellation after two seasons. Thankfully, series creator Seth MacFarlane has struck a deal to keep the show going with a 3rd season. This time however, the show will be leaving the FOX television network. Instead, it will now air exclusively via Hulu.

Why is the Show Moving?

The confirmation comes via The Orville panel at San Diego Comic Con 2019 over the weekend. According to MacFarlane (via Variety), the move is beneficial to the production as well in several ways. The most notable of which is that the show will be able to do more “ambitious” productions. i.e. grander special effects. Such as the one fans saw in episode 8 of season 2.

“My friends at (FOX) understood what I was trying to do with this series,” says MacFarlane. “They’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons,” he adds. “But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network.”

Thankfully with the Disney and FOX merger, this opens up the avenue of Hulu for The Orville. Although Disney is planning their own Disney+ streaming service, they are assuming full control of Hulu and continuing it as a separate service.

When Will Season 3 Premiere?

The new episodes are now expected to launch on Hulu towards the end of 2020.

