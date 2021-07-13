Thermalright Launches Fully Copper AXP90-X47 CPU Cooler

Thermalright has today announced the launch of its brand new AXP90-X47 CPU cooler. Coming as a low-profile design, the AXP90-X47 (which admittedly is not the most catchy name) stands at just 47mm tall and, on the whole, does look to be an exceptionally interesting proposition for those looking for a new cooling solution within their compact PC design. With more than a few interesting aspects of the design, however, we have to admit that this new CPU cooler has caused us to raise an eyebrow or two.

Thermaltright AXP90-X47 Full Copper CPU Cooler

Coming as a full copper radiator design, this on the surface sounds like a fantastic idea as this is one of the best conductive metals around. Better conduction means the heat can move towards it and away at a much faster rate. However, one concern we do have is what this will start to look like after a few months. As you might be aware, copper does have the habit of tarnishing and, as such, although looking nice and shiny out of the box, it’s a matter of great curiosity as to whether it will retain this after a year’s worth of usage.

The overall design and aesthetic of the Thermalright AXP90-X47 does, however, also raise another matter of curiosity with us. I mean, feel free to correct us if you disagree, but doesn’t this look practically identical to the Noctua NH-L9i? or some hybrid between that and the Noctua NH-L9x65? – You can check out our review of it here if you want to make some comparisons.

Put simply, and for legal reasons, we’re not saying that they’ve ripped it off. There are, after all, only so many ways you can design any sort of CPU cooler. With that being said, though, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Thermalright release a product that has potentially managed to annoy some of their competition. I mean, even their company name is probably exceptionally bothersome to one particular manufacturer who shall remain nameless…

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Thermalright has not confirmed any specific regional release dates for the AXP90-X47 nor how much we can expect it to cost when it does arrive with retailers. However, if you do want to learn more about this and other Thermalright products, you can check out their official website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!