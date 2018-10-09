Thermaltake Expands Pacific Copper Radiator Lineup

Thermaltake Expands Pacific Copper Radiator Lineup

More Copper Radiator Options

Aside from their copper Pacific CL series radiators which launched early in 2018, Thermaltake is expanding their line further with two more additions. These are the Pacific C and Pacific CL Plus RGB. Both utilizing high-performance copper fin design and higher quality alternative to their aluminum radiators.

What Features Does the Pacific C Radiators Have?

Thermaltake’s Pacific C series radiators include the 360 and C240. As you might have guessed from the name, the C360 is a 360mm radiator, while the C240 is a 240mm radiator. Both are ultra-thin at only 27mm equipped with 12-set flat tube designs and brass tanks. The side panels are made of stainless steel which reduces weight, while reinforcing the durability.

What Can Users Expect from the Pacific CL RGB Plus Radiators?

Like the Pacific C, the Pacific CL RGB features copper fin design and a brass tank. Except it is thicker and is currently only available in 360mm radiator size.

What sets it apart is its built-in, software controllable RGB LED strip. This lighting system supports TT RGB PLUS software, TT AI Voice Control, and Amazon Alexa Voice Service for convenience. It even pairs nicely with Thermaltake’s Riing series RGB LED fans.

