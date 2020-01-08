Thermaltake Launch Riing Quad 120mm/140mm RGB Fans

At the time of writing, it’s hard to find any system fans that offer the same level of performance and aesthetics as the Thermaltake Riing Trio kits. I mean, if you want to see what we thought of them, you can check out our review via the link here!

At CES 2020, however, Thermaltake has been launching a lot of new and exciting products. In taking their fan design a step further, however, they have now released their Riing Quad 120mm/140mm RGB fans as well as its new ‘Neon Maker’ software.

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Thermaltake has announced [the] Riing Quad 12 RGB Radiator Fan and Riing Quad 14 RGB Radiator Fan. The world’s first 16.8 million 4-ring design radiator fan with 54 addressable RGB LEDs. Supports NeonMaker Light Editing Software and TT RGB PLUS Software. Up to 20 of Riing Quad RGB Radiator Fan can be controlled at the same time. The Riing Quad works with Amazon Alexa and can Sync with Razer Chroma Lighting as well as Thermaltake AI Voice Control. With a 9-Blade High-Airflow design, the Riing Quad utilizes 120mm and 140mm high-static pressure blade design, long-life hydraulic bearing and a PWM controlled motor to deliver remarkable acoustic and cooling performance to elevate the aesthetics of custom PC build. The NeonMaker Light Editing Software is a new advanced approach for adjusting RGB colors and effects on Riing Quad. [It] offers a 16.8 million color palette with a multifunction panel. It allows users to choose from over 200 different lighting effects and access to further customizable lighting options. Such as, variation timelines and the direction of lighting cycles. Share the lighting profile with friends and allow them to merge multiple lighting effects into a single profile and modify the lighting timeline until they are satisfied with the order. All will drag and drop.”

Specifications

For more in-depth information about the Riing Quad fans, you can check out Thermaltake’s official CES 2020 website via the link here!

When Are They Out and How Much will they Cost?

Available in black and white designs, the Thermaltake Riing Quad fans are available for purchase in late January 2020. A 3-pack of Riing Quad 120mm fans is $149.99, with 140mm fans at $159.99. The Riing Quad is backed by a two-year warranty with the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.

We have to admit, these do look pretty impressive. As such, we daresay that many will be looking at these to complement their system build/s throughout 2020!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Thermaltake products? Do you have any in your current system build? – Let us know in the comments!