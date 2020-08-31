Thermaltake Launches the Versa T35 RGB Mid-Tower Chassis

Thermaltake has today announced the launch of its brand new Versa T35. A mid-tower chassis that comes with RGB lighting effects, tempered glass panels, a build-in PSU cover, and plenty of other practical features to ensure that this could be a fantastic new home for your next PC build!

Thermaltake Versa T35 Tempered Glass RGB Mid-Tower Chassis

Effectively acting as a more premium version of the Versa T25 (that was announced last week) one of the key differences between the two models is found within the aesthetics. While the Versa TR25 had a fairly standard front panel, the Versa T35 comes with a plastic divider to the centre which features 2 x ARGB lighting diffusers.

It’s a small, but pretty significant step up in terms of the visuals.

What Does Thermaltake Have to Say?

“Designed for PC builders who want a sleek, liquid-looking supported case with great airflow and a crystal-clear tempered glass panel – the Versa T35 Tempered Glass RGB Mid Tower Chassis is the ultimate and budget friendly PC. Beautifully constructed with two tempered glass panels at the front and on the side allows you to display your interior hardware. The front RGB light bar controlled by the RGB button on the I/O ports further highlights the unique design of the case. Moreover, just like Versa T25 TG, the Versa T35 TG RGB can fit 200mm fans at the front for a greater intake. It supports a huge range of air and liquid cooling hardware, high-end GPUs and even a handy PSU cover in the base.”

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, Thermaltake has not confirmed a specific release date for the Versa T35 nor how much it will retail for. If you do, however, want to learn more about this new chassis release, you can check out the official product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!