Thermaltake – Mods, RGB, and Beyond at EGX 2019

Our EGX 2019 coverage continues as we move on from the Cyberpower booth to the Thermaltake booth! Of course, Thermaltake is well known for having a huge range of PC cases, gaming peripherals, gaming chairs, RGB products, custom-loop and much more. Naturally, they brought along a little bit of everything for us to enjoy!

Thermaltake

First up, modding is a huge business for Thermaltake. They had a load of cool builds on show, such as the Core P1. This was actually done by Adam, who works at Thermaltake, and it looks stunning in white and pink.

There are quite a few builds, which can be seen even better in the video above. Such as the Level 20 XT done in gold, a little garish, but still a really fun build.

Mods

They had their latest and greatest PC cases on show too. The mightly Level 20 XL, we’ve seen this before, but it’s a hell of a PC case that’s too good for them not to show off.

The gorgeous aluminium A500, which we actually reviewed a while back. Of course, theirs has been heavily modded and really stands out from the crowd more than our build, but it’s still great to see it out on show.

Level 20 XT has been given a nice makeover too.

RGB

Of course, they don’t just make cases for modders. Thermaltake also rolled out a range of their latest power supplies, fans, and coolers. It seems their biggest focus was on the RGB aspect of the products for this event. With TT Sync you can control and pair all the hardware together for some impressive effects.

This expands to their case products and even their new RGB desk! Of course, with Alexa Support, Razer Chroma, and even their own smart mobile app, you’re never short on ways to customise your setup. Sure, it’s not for everyone, but if you love RGB, Thermaltake has got you well taken care of.

Beyond

New Thermaltake leather chair. Andy tried it out in the video below and he said he liked it a lot. That’s saying something, given the boss is a huge chair snob, so Thermaltake must be really onto something with this design and I can’t wait to try it out myself.

Water cooling is a big market for Thermaltake too. As you might expect, they had all their new P1000 series coolants, fittings, and blocks on show. What I do like, however, is that their new fittings are purposefully oversized, making them a little easier to hand tighten. Plus, the new colours are looking pretty swag too.

The most extreme Pacific DP100 D5 Plus. This is a monster distribution plate for high-end PC cases, but also includes a built-in water cooling pump for a really cool addition to your loop.