Thermaltake Releases Larger 140mm Pure Plus RGB Fans

Same RGB Fan but Larger

Thermaltake has now released a 140mm variant of their previously released Pure Plus 12 RGB LED fan series. You can actually read the review of that 120mm radiator fan series here at eTeknix.com.

The Pure Plus 14 LED RGB radiator fan fits typical 140mm fan mounts. It uses premium hydraulic bearing for long-life as well as for providing low-noise performance at higher RPM. To further minimize noise, all the corner mounts have padding to absorb vibrations. It operates from 600 to ~1500 RPM producing a maximum static pressure of 1.62mm-H2O.

Just like the Pure Plus 12, users can get it in a 3-pack with a hardware controller included. The fan connects via USB 2.0 (9-pin header) internally, so it is compatible with any system. The package also comes with a 2-sided Velcro for mounting the controller internally, as well as all the necessary cables and screws to install the fans,

What Other Control Options Are Available?

Users can also control these fans using the TT RGB Plus App. Not only does this provide colour customization, but fan performance control and monitoring as well. Users can even control it wirelessly with the TT RGB app via their smartphone or tablet.

The Pure Plus series is also Amazon Alexa compatible. So users can issue voice commands even without touching anything.