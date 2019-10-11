Thermaltake Toughram RGB DDR4 Review

The DDR4 market is fiercely competitive, with quite a few well-established names providing some truly fantastic modules already. However, I can’t help but be impressed that Thermaltake is taking the brave steps to get stuck into this sector. They may be new to memory, but it’s not like they don’t know the PC market, and we’ve already seen one impressive memory kit from Thermaltake.

Thermaltake Toughram RGB

There’s no beating around the bush with this kit though. It promises big performance, class-leading aesthetics, build quality and more. It features fantastic quality components, and carefully screened IC’s, all housed with high-quality aluminium heatspreaders. On top of that (literally), you’ll find three banks of fully addressable RGB lights.

Of course, Thermaltake doesn’t take their RGB lightly. With TT RGB Plus, you can use AI voice control through their dedicated app, you can use Razer Chroma, you can use Amazon Alexa and more. It’s a pretty over the top setup, but it certainly never hurts to have some options.

Features

16.8M RGB colour across 10 super-bright addressable LEDs for stunning RGB illumination

TT RGB PLUS, TT AI Voice Control, Razer Chroma, and Amazon Alexa RGB sync compatible

10-layer PCB construction for enhanced overclocking performance and stability

High-performance brushed aluminium heat spreader for optimal heat dissipation

Real-time temperature, frequency and performance monitoring.

5V Motherboard RGB sync ready

Intel XMP 2.0 ready

Limited lifetime warranty

Specifications

For in-depth specifications and compatibility details, please visit the official Thermaltake Toughram RGB DDR4 product page here.

What Thermaltake Had to Say