Thermaltake Reveals TOUGHRAM Z-ONE Memory Without RGB

Late last year Thermaltake formally launched their TOUGHRAM Z-ONE memory kits and while they were very well received (especially by us who love fast and pretty looking memory) the inclusion of RGB lighting was the only notable dividing factor in the community.

Well, in a report via TechPowerUp, Thermaltake has decided to answer those critics by releasing the memory again, but this time without the RGB lighting effects!

Thermaltake Reveals TOUGHRAM Z-ONE

Releasing in both 3200Mhz and 3600Mhz designs, the only notable difference between this and the existing models is the removal of the RGB spreader. It has, instead, been replaced with an aluminum strip that still looks exceptionally sleek and will undoubtedly be the answer to those who questioned the inclusion of bright lights!

What Do We Think?

It has been revealed that these Thermaltake memory modules do include XMP profiles specifically designed for Intel. With them confirmed as compatible with most (if not all) X299, Z390, and even AMD X570 motherboards, if you are looking for some new and speedy memory (without the RGB action) these look like a solid option.

Although no price has been revealed yet, we can presume that they’ll retail for just slightly less than the ‘standard’ RGB alternatives. If you are, therefore, interested, then the following SKU codes should point you in the right direction when they hit retailers in the coming weeks!

3600Mhz (2 x 8GB) – R010D408GX2-3600C18A

3200Mhz (2 x 8GB) – R010D408GX2-3200C16A

What do you think? Do you like this new RAM design from Thermaltake? What are your thoughts on RGB memory? – Let us know in the comments!