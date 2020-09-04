Thermaltake UK Announces its 2020 Case Mod Challenge Winner

Back at the beginning of August, following the selection of its 5 finalists, Thermaltake UK began accepting votes for the winner of their highly-coveted 2020 Case Mode Challenge! – Well, with the voting concluding on August 31st, all of the ballots have now been counted and we now officially have our winner!

So, who is the winner of the Thermaltake UK 2020 Case Mod Challenge I hear you ask? Well, it’s Andy Makin with his absolutely amazing Project I.S.A.C build!

Thermaltake UK 2020 Case Mod Challenge Winner!

Theming his design on The Division 2, we have a number of images showcasing this amazingly slick system featuring a lot of impressive technology married together in a very clean presentation. A particular highlight, however, is that very impressive (and tidy) custom-loop cooling system.

Utilizing orange coolant (to keep with The Division 2 theme) we see some excellent use of Thermaltake’s cooling products here that have, in the hands of Andy Makin, clearly been put to excellent use! – While the competition was fierce (with around 20,000 votes cast), it’s not exactly surprising to see this system was ultimately picked by the community as the winner!

Where Can I Learn More?

If you want to learn more about this ‘Project I.S.A.C’ system, then we have some excellent news for you! Andy Makin put together a really extensive blog post detailing the build process from start to finish. If you do, therefore, want to check that out, click on the link here!

Alternatively, for more news on Thermaltake, their products, and the potential to get your hat in the ring for the UK 2021 Case Mod Challenge (presuming you think you can do better), you can check out the official Thermaltake UK website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with this system build? – Let us know in the comments!