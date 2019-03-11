Thousands Protests Against New Russian Internet Regulation

Russia’s New Internet Regulation Sparks Mass Protests

A couple weeks ago, it came to our attention that Russia was looking to implement some rather strict new regulations in regards to the internet. Specifically, in a system similar to that deployed in countries such as China, all internet traffic would pass through state-run servers presumably under the control of the Kremlin.

This, as you might imagine, caused a lot of concern both domestically and internationally. With this level of regulation, it effectively meant that the Russian government might start not only censoring the internet but also monitoring its usage. Specifically, that by the citizens.

It is, therefore, of little surprise to hear that in a report via the BBC, thousands of protestors in Russia have staged demonstrations against the new regulations.

Mass Rallies!

In the report, demonstrations have been held in Moscow and two over major Russian cities against the regulations. Activists claim that over 15,000 people attended the event in Moscow. Albeit, a figure the police dispute.

One protester who attended the event has said: “If we do nothing it will get worse. The authorities will keep following their own way and the point of no return will be passed.”

It is, of course, a significant concern. Specifically that it’s yet another example of a new ‘Iron Curtain’ falling across Russia. Particularly since, following the invasion of Ukraine, the country has been adopting a rather aggressive stance internationally.

Personally, I’m just surprised the police were not thrown into the protestors to club them away. I’ve seen videos… Russian police are not to be toyed with!

