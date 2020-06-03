Total War Saga: Troy Will Be Free to Own on Launch Day

There’s nothing quite like a free game and lord knows that the Epic Games Store has been giving them away like candy since it launched back in late 2018. If you are, however, looking forward to the release of Total War Saga: Troy (the latest release from the highly-popular franchise) then you might want to pay attention.

While it is releasing as an Epic Games Store exclusive, Sega has confirmed with the release of a new trailer that Total War Saga: Troy will be available to own and keep forever, for free! Well, with a couple of minor conditions.

Total War Saga: Troy

So, how can you claim your free copy of this game? Well, in a nutshell, with the game launching on August 13th, all you have to do is visit the Epic Games Store within the first 24-hours and it will be free for you to claim, own and keep forever! Yep, you read that correctly. This will be available to get for absolutely nothing on launch day. The key factor, however, is that the promotion will only be available on launch day.

The games official description reads:

“Inspired by The Iliad – Homer’s sweeping tale of romance and bloodshed – A Total War Saga: TROY focuses on the historical flashpoint of the Trojan War, bringing the conflict to life as never before.”

How Can I Claim My Copy?

To get your copy, you’ll need to have the Epic Games Store app installed on your PC and be ready and waiting on the games page. When that release date hits though, you’ll have 24-hours to claim your copy for the excellent price of $0.

Please note though, this promotion is only for a 24-hour period and when it expires, if you still want your copy, you’re going to have to pay for it! If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this, you can check out the games official EGS website via the link here! – Rest assured though, as a huge fan of this franchise, I’m now counting down the days!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!