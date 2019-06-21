Total War Three Kingdoms DLC Adds Blood & Fatalities

Total War Three Kingdoms – Reign of Blood

Since it’s release late month, Total War Three Kingdoms has proven to be hugely popular with both fans and critics. I must admit that after finally giving in and getting it last week, I have nothing but regret. Largely because I’ve already managed to somehow pump 30 hours into it.

With the release of a new video, however, new DLC is set to be added to the game to specifically add something that feels missing. Namely, blood, guts and kill animations!

Clever Idea!

This isn’t the first ‘blood pack’ DLC to be added to a Total War game, it is, however, a very smart mechanic. For example, by not including it in the base game, it circumvents a lot of problems with censorship and age ratings.

As such, by providing it as a DLC, it pretty much keeps everyone happy. Albeit, it will not solve my depression of Cao Cao dying of old age literally 3 turns before I conquered China.

Where Can I Get It?

The DLC will be released next week and is available for a pretty reasonably price of £1.99 (or $2.99). As above, however, the price is likely set to simply reflect the options necessary to have this put into the game without causing any ratings issue on launch.

I must admit, I’m don’t usually fall victim to cheap DLC, but I think I might have to make this purchase. I’m killing so many of my enemies, after all, I might as well get to see my handiwork.

You can visit the official Steam website for Total War Three Kingdoms via the link here!

What do you think? Have you played this game yet? Planning on getting the DLC? – Let us know in the comments!