Total War: Three Kingdoms System Requirements Revealed
Mike Sanders / 58 mins ago
Total War: Three Kingdoms
The Total War series has provided fans of RTS (real time strategy) one of the few great options still being released for PC. While for some it is perhaps a little more difficult or involved than you may like, for others it provides a remarkable level of tactics and depth.
The next game is set to focus on the highly-popular ‘Three Kingdoms’ period in Chinese history. If you want to know what this is, see Dynasty Warriors.
If you are looking forward to this release, then we have some (possibly) good news! In a report via TechPowerUp, the official system requirements have been revealed for the game.
System Requirements
PC Minimum Specifications (Integrated)
- Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720
- Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit
- Processor: i7-8550U 1.80GHz
- RAM: 6GB
- Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics 620
PC Minimum Specifications (Discrete)
- Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720
- Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.00Ghz
- RAM: 4GB
- Video Card: GTX 650 Ti | HD 7850 1GB VRAM
PC Recommended Specifications
- Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “High”, running at 1920×1080
- Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel i5-6600 | Ryzen 5 2600X
- RAM: 8GB
- Video Card: GTX 970 | R9 Fury X 4GB VRAM
PC 60 FPS+ Specifications
- Expect 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Ultra”, running at 1920×1080
- Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel Core Intel i7-8700K
- RAM: 8GB
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
What Do We Think?
While the minimum specifications are rather benign, we must admit that the ‘recommended’ are a little eye-watering. Particularly the 60FPS settings which (although set to ultra) still require a pretty hefty processor and graphics card. Would 4K 60FPS for this game be impossible? – It seems likely.
Following a prior delay, Total War: Three Kingdoms will release for the PC on May 23rd.
What do you think? How does your system stack up? – Let us know in the comments!