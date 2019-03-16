Total War: Three Kingdoms System Requirements Revealed

Total War: Three Kingdoms

The Total War series has provided fans of RTS (real time strategy) one of the few great options still being released for PC. While for some it is perhaps a little more difficult or involved than you may like, for others it provides a remarkable level of tactics and depth.

The next game is set to focus on the highly-popular ‘Three Kingdoms’ period in Chinese history. If you want to know what this is, see Dynasty Warriors.

If you are looking forward to this release, then we have some (possibly) good news! In a report via TechPowerUp, the official system requirements have been revealed for the game.

System Requirements

PC Minimum Specifications (Integrated)

Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit

Processor: i7-8550U 1.80GHz

RAM: 6GB

Video Card: Intel UHD Graphics 620

PC Minimum Specifications (Discrete)

Expected around 25-35 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Low”, running at 1280×720

Operating System: Windows 7 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 3.00Ghz

RAM: 4GB

Video Card: GTX 650 Ti | HD 7850 1GB VRAM

PC Recommended Specifications

Expected around 45-55 FPS on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “High”, running at 1920×1080

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel i5-6600 | Ryzen 5 2600X

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: GTX 970 | R9 Fury X 4GB VRAM

PC 60 FPS+ Specifications

Expect 60 FPS+ on campaign map and in a 1v1, 21 units vs 21 units battle, default graphics preset set to “Ultra”, running at 1920×1080

Operating System: Windows 10 64 Bit

Processor: Intel Core Intel i7-8700K

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

What Do We Think?

While the minimum specifications are rather benign, we must admit that the ‘recommended’ are a little eye-watering. Particularly the 60FPS settings which (although set to ultra) still require a pretty hefty processor and graphics card. Would 4K 60FPS for this game be impossible? – It seems likely.

Following a prior delay, Total War: Three Kingdoms will release for the PC on May 23rd.

What do you think? How does your system stack up? – Let us know in the comments!