Trailer for Netflix’ Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Released

/ 10 hours ago

New Black Mirror Special on Netflix

News of Black Mirror‘s rumoured special full-length film on Netflix surfaced last week. Now the company has confirmed that it is indeed coming soon via a trailer launch.

Fans who are privy and are keeping track of the behind-the-scenes production know that this story has some elements set in the 80’s. That is because as the trailer reveals, the episode centers around a programmer from 1984. He is tasked with adapting a sprawling fantasy novel (the titular “Bandersnatch”) into a video game.

However, he soon finds out that this task is not as easy as it sounds, as it turns into a “mind-mangling challenge”, according to the official synopsis.

Watch the trailer for yourself below:

Is This a Choose Your Own Adventure Movie?

As rumoured early in the year, it is likely that this episode is the first to use a “choose-your-own-adventure” type of episode. Which means it is interactive and can have multiple variants.

Although Netflix themselves have not confirmed this directly, according to Indiewire, the episode has a total of 5.2 hours (312 minutes) of footage available. Plus, the trailer’s tagline also heavily suggests this.

“Change Your Life. Change Your Past. Change Your Present. Change Your Future.”

When is the Premiere of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will be available for streaming on Netflix worldwide starting December 28.

