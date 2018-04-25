TSB Online Banking Is Back but Not For Everyone Yet

TSB Online Banking is back, but not for everyone

Earlier this week while my wife attempted to do her online banking she told me how she wasn’t able to access her account. At the time I thought it was unusual, but thought that their servers might have just been temporarily down. Possibly for maintenance. Well, the truth is that they were down, but not by choice. A few hours later news stories emerged how TSB was basically off-line.

A few days on now, it seems that the problems were caused when TSB attempted to change its banking software. As part of this, they were undertaking a merge of details. Now, anyone who has attempted a data merge between two different software packages will be well aware how hit and miss that can be. For TSB though, the process was an absolute disaster.

It is back, but it’s not perfect

In a report via the BBC, it is now confirmed that the TSB online banking is back. Something I can confirm myself. That being said though TSB are keen to make it clear that the service isn’t perfect at the moment. That is in no small part due to probably millions of people logging into their accounts now to see if everything is alright. Although not confirmed, it is believed that the bank may have gone back to the former software for the time being.

The failure though has led to many calls for customer compensation and in truth, TSB might have to pay out. Particularly if this failure caused customers to miss payments.

We will keep you posted in that regard, but at least the online banking is back.

What do you think? Were you affected by this? Did it cause you any problems? Will you be seeking compensation? – Let us know in the comments!