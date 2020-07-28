TSMC May Not be the Answer To Intel’s Chip Shortages!

/ 25 mins ago
TSMC Announces 6nm Process Technology

Late last week, we received the surprising news that Intel had officially delayed the launch of any of its 7nm processor designs by at least a year. While Intel’s difficulties in transitioning to smaller node production have been well documented since 2017, it was certainly a moderate shock to find out that things were still this bad!

Well, following a report via TechPowerUp, if Intel were hoping that TSMC Foundries was going to be the answer to the problem, it seems that they might be set for a pretty big (or expensive) disappointment.

TSMC Tells Intel to Pay if They Want Priority

Internal sources reportedly close to TSMC have said that while Intel is keen to secure further production slots, the chipset manufacturer is currently not willing to allocate them anymore. Well, not unless Intel is willing to pay them a significant sum of money so that they can expand their current production capacity.

The report suggests that TSMC (possibly rather wisely) doesn’t view Intel as a ‘long term’ partner and, as such, is reluctant to commit to giving them any more ‘room’ on the production line nor any priority over their other current (and more prevalent) customers. AMD chiefly being one of the most notable.

intel mds

What Do We Think?

With Comet Lake-S adding another yet another plus mark to their (increasingly embarrassing) 14nm platform, it’s pretty clear that Intel is somewhat desperate to move into smaller node designs as soon as possible. It is, after all, hard to deny that such a move has paid off hugely for AMD.

If they are planning to source TSMC for these chipset designs though (particularly as their dedicated Xe graphics card becomes a greater priority), it seems that they’re going to have to stump up a lot of cash for TSMC to consider it ‘worthwhile’.

What do you think? Will a deal be secured? Is TSMC right to take such a strong stance? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Latest Video

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    What Resolution Do You Game At?

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend