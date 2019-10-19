Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero Wireless Headset Review

I’m a big fan of the Turtle Beach Elite, so much so, that I’ve been using one as my daily headset since it was released about a year ago. You can check out my review of it here! Now Turtle Beach is back with a new and massively improved model, the Elite Atlas Aero. Featuring Waves Nx 3D Audio processing, wireless functionality, improved ergonomics, Superhuman Hearing modes, and built-in EQ modes. It’s certainly well equipped on paper but we’re eager to see how it holds up in the real world.

Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero

I’m certainly excited by the specifications, especially the Waves Nx 3D Audio processing. I’ve had a few little demos of the technology in the past, and it was pretty damn impressive. Furthermore, you get this processing even when using the headset wirelessly, something that’s a little less common in the headset world. Waves Nx is combined with Maxx, a powerful EQ and processing engine, in the Turtle Beach Control Studio software. Of course, you’ll also get their Truspeak Technology microphone, which features noise-cancelling tech and adjustable monitoring.

Features

Wireless game and chat: Experience crystal clear, stunning Waves Nx 3D Audio 100 Percent wirelessly with the included USB transmitter

Waves Nx 3D audio: An immersive 3D audio experience by providing pinpoint location accuracy and lifelike sound enabling players to be inside the game picking out important sounds

Glasses friendly: Turtle Beach’s exclusive ProSpecs comfort-driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play or stream

Variable mic monitoring: Let’s you hear and adjust the volume of your voice inside the headset, so you never have to shout

Control studio: Maximise your audio experience with this all-new comprehensive software suite that allows you to easily manage and customise audio settings from your desktop

Specifications

Audio Connection (USB) – Windows 10 | Mac (Wireless USB Transmitter)

– Windows 10 | Mac (Wireless USB Transmitter) Audio Connection – 3.5mm Cable Xbox One (wired) PS4 Pro & PS4 (wired) Nintendo Switch (wired)

– 3.5mm Cable Speaker Frequency Response – 12Hz – 20kHz

– 12Hz – 20kHz Speaker Size – 50mm Nanoclear speakers with Neodymium Magnets

– 50mm Nanoclear speakers with Neodymium Magnets Microphone – Unidirectional gaming microphone

– Unidirectional gaming microphone Ear Cushion – Over-Ear (Closed), Athletic Fabric, Leather & Memory Foam

For in-depth specifications, please visit the official product page here.

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“Whether dominating the battlefield, streaming your favourite game or simply just enjoying content, The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero is the ultimate high-performance wireless PC headset. Access Turtle Beach control studio, an all-new, desktop software suite that enables a multitude of features to customize your audio including waves NX 3D audio and the pc-optimized Superhuman Hearing. Powerful 50mm NA no clear speakers and a high-sensitivity microphone deliver crisp sound and crystal-clear chat. A sleek metal floating headband, exclusive Prospects glasses Relief system and a rechargeable 30-hour battery ensure you stay in the game, or simply on stream, even longer.”

Product Trailer

What’s in the Box?

A standard USB cable, albeit with a nice little Turtle Beach logo branded on the headers. This cable is purely for charging the headset batteries and updating firmware/profiles.

A small USB dongle for wireless mode (for PC & Mac only on this model).

A detachable microphone with a flexible boom.

It also comes with a foam head windbreak to reduce high-frequency noise.