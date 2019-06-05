Turtle Beach Reveal New Gaming Headset & Roccat Kain Mouse

Turtle Beach & Roccat

Earlier this year, Turtle Beach launched something of a bomb-shell on the peripherals market by announcing the purchase of rival Roccat. Owning a few Roccat products myself, I found this more than a little surprising, then again, such is business sometimes!

With E3 just around the corner, however, Turtle Beach has decided to get some product reveals in early. Not only by announcing a brand new gaming headset but also the first official Roccat product that has been released (to my knowledge) since their purchase.

Recon Spark

Carrying a nice white and lavender appearance, the Recon Spark has primarily been designed as an entry-level gaming headset. Compatible with practically every platform, however, this will undoubtedly prove to be a highly-popular release. Particularly for those looking for a headset while not wanting to spend too much.

The UK retail price, incidentally, will be around £39.99.

Roccat Kain

Speaking of the new Roccat Kain mouse release, Turtle Beach has said:

“Our newly acquired ROCCAT team’s dedication to design and innovation is clearly evident in the new Kain mouse line. Which features innovative technology to make it the fastest, most responsive PC gaming mouse on the market. We’re also excited to unveil the Recon Spark as the first of our products with a unique Spark colour treatment. Gamers have an appetite for more colour choices when it comes to their accessories. And we’re already looking at giving future products a Spark treatment of their own. E3 2019 is the opportune time and platform for us to unveil our all-new Kain mouse series, which is the sum of an exceptional 12 years designing top-performing PC gaming mice and hearing our fans’ desire for higher-end technology. Every single detail of this new mouse has been remastered. From its size and weight to its form, build, and coating, and our innovative new click-mechanism is designed to make gamers’ actions more consistent, satisfying, and faster.”

In terms of pricing, although a number of variants will be available, expect something between £45-£60 for the Roccat Kain. Not a bad price for a gaming specific mouse.

What Do We Think?

Both products are set to release in July this year. It is perhaps surprising, however, to see Turtle Beach announce them prior to E3. With the event set to kick off this weekend, however, it’s often been proven that getting in early can have a more than positive effect. Remember the RE2 Remake reveal last year?

For more information, you can visit the official Turtle Beach website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you in the market for any gaming peripherals? Are you impressed with their new products? – Let us know in the comments!