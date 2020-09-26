Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Xbox Headset Review

Are you waiting for the next generation of consoles before you upgrade your headset? Well, it looks like you may not have to wait in line hoping to beat the rush, as Turtle Beach has already upgraded their hardware in time for the Xbox Series X/S launch! Not only will their latest headsets work on the current get Xbox’s and Windows PC, but is confirmed to work just fine with the Xbox Series X and S.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2

If you’re a regular here, you’ll know that I tested the more expensive Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 a couple of weeks ago. It was a tremendous upgrade over the old model, giving us a wireless headset experience worthy of the modern gaming market. If you’ve been here a LONG time, you may even recall my review of the original Stealth 600 almost four years ago! The new one still uses the much-loved 50mm Turtle Beach drivers, but everything else beyond has been given an upgrade. New processing, new microphone, and a massively upgraded design too, which doesn’t happen often in Turtle Beach world.

Features

Windows Sonic

Powerful Amplification and EQ

Superhuman Hearing

Microphone Monitoring

Glasses Friendly Design

Independent Game/Chat Volume

15 hours Battery Life

What Turtle Beach Had to Say

“The Turtle Beach® Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 is the successor to the best-selling Stealth™ 600 wireless gaming headset, dominates on Xbox One and Xbox Series X, and features easy Xbox Wireless connectivity and immersive Windows Sonic surround sound. New for Stealth™ 600 Gen 2 is a larger flip-to-mute mic for refined chat clarity that integrates into the headset when muted, plus uniquely re-shaped, breathable ear cushions with ProSpecs™ technology provide glasses friendly comfort over long gaming sessions. Turtle Beach’s renowned Superhuman Hearing® gives players the ultimate audio advantage, driven through precision-tuned 50mm speakers for a deeply immersive, undistorted audio experience.” – Turtle Beach

Specifications