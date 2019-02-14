Twitter CEO Names Elon Musk As His Favourite Member

Jack Dorsey Loves Elon Musk

With Twitter having around 320 million active monthly users, it’s clearly not going to be an easy task to be the favourite of company CEO Jack Dorsey. It seems, however, that despite having such a huge amount of celebrities and people to choose from, he does actually have a favourite. Sorry, but it’s probably not you.

In a report via the BBC, Jack Dorsey has said that his favourite Twitter member is (surprisingly) Elon Musk.

Elon Musk And Twitter

The announcement is somewhat surprising. Particularly given how Elon Musk’s online activity via the social media site has landed him in hot water on more than one occasion. There was, of course, the infamous Tweet where he said he was going to take Tesla private. A move that led to the SEC banning him from the company CEO position for 3-years. There was, in addition, the time he jokes “Do you want to buy some Bitcoin” as a nod to the amount of impersonation scam accounts.

I do, however, understand it entirely. In fact, despite the fact that I’m not a huge Twitter user, I think I’d probably name Elon Musk as my favourite too.

What Will He Do Next?!

There is something of the ‘Howard Hughes’ in Elon Musk. Well, not the parts where he walks around wearing Kleenex boxes on his feet and living in hotels for years. He does, however, has that style of ‘excentric billionaire’. He also clearly cares very little about censoring himself on the social media platform. If he’s got something to say, he’ll say it and often accept any negative consequences with a smile on his face.

It’s not so much a case of what he’s done either, it’s what he’s going to do next!

What do you think? Do you love Elon Musk? – Let us know in the comments!