Two Point Hospital Mod Adds Room Copy And Paste Option

/ 7 hours ago

two point hospital

Two Point Hospital Mod Adds Room Copy And Paste Option

Two Point Hospital has been out for around 2 weeks now and I think it’s pretty safe to say that it has been universally praised as the fantastic successor to Theme Hospital we all hoped it would be. If you are curious for more details, you can read our review of the game in the link here!

Despite the game being largely fantastic, that doesn’t, however, mean to say that it is perfect. Like Theme Hospital, Two Point has a number of little niggly flaws. One of the biggest of these is the lack of being able to copy room designs. Given that most hospitals need at least 5-6 GP offices (particularly in the later levels) it gets frustrating having to constantly repeat your designs.

Well, thanks to a mod, you can now copy and paste room designs!

God Bless Modders!

In fairness, as I said in the review, it was perhaps the biggest issue the game has had. It’s no lie to say that it gets a little boring when you have to recreate the exact same room repeatedly. It’s a little weird why they didn’t include this as an option in the game in the first place. Surely testing would have revealed this and an inclusive wouldn’t have been too hard?

At least the modding community has come to the rescue!

Where Can I Get It?

The copy and paste mod (created by newman55) can be downloaded from the link here!

Please note that this currently doesn’t work with version 1.0.3, but for those you trying out the beta releases or earlier versions, this should solve a major problem! Well, at least until the actual developers do it.

What do you think? Have you played Two Point Hospital? What do you think about it? – Let us know in the comments!

two point hospital

Topics: , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja