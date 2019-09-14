Two YouTubers Arrested Attempting to ‘Storm Area 51’

With it being just under a week now until the ‘Storm Area 51’ social media group supposedly attempts a mass raid on the highly-secure military site, it’s going to be more than interesting to see how many turn up and what the aftermath may be.

In a report via Mashable, however, it seems that two YouTubers from Holland decided to attempt their own raid. Albeit, a week earlier than the en-masse schedule. As you might expect, it didn’t end well for them.

Two YouTubers Attempt An Early Storm on Area 51

Arriving at the site, the two Dutch YouTubers Ties Granzier and Govert Sweep ignored all of the warning signs and decided to try and get a look at the facility.

There were, of course, detected and shortly afterwards arrested by law enforcement officials. In a statement, the Nye County Sherriffs Office has said:

“Both individuals told deputies that they speak, write, and read English. They said that they saw the ‘No Trespassing’ signs at the Mercury highway entrance to the Nevada National Security Site, but they wanted to look at the facility. Granzier advised deputies that he is a YouTuber.”

What Happened?

Upon voluntarily surrendering to a search, their car was found to contain various camera equipment including a drone. Of these, some were found to contain footage of the facility. They were, therefore, taken to jail and given a $500 fine each.

Since the incident, both of these YouTubers have now removed all trace of ‘Area 51’ from their social media accounts, but it does, of course, raise concerns over what is going to happen on September 20th when the ‘Raid Area 51’ group is supposedly set to arrive.

Personally, we doubt that even 1% of the 2 million ‘attendees’ actually turn up. Even then, it’ll be interesting to see if they actually have the nerve to pull off the stunt. With a $500 fine and possible 6-month jail term as a deterrent, let’s just say we’ll have our popcorn ready!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!