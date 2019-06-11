Ubisoft Announces A New PC Game Subscription Service

Ubisoft Announces Uplay+

Earlier this week Microsoft finally announce details surrounding their Xbox Game Pass designed specifically for PC users. While you can learn more about it here, the short version is that on the surface it appeared to be excellent. Particularly with the options to ‘combine’ the pass for both PC and Xbox console owners.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, it seems that Ubisoft is the latest to come to the PC subscription party as they launch their own Uplay+ package.

What Do We Know About It?

While Ubisoft has announced the package, there are not many details known about what games will actually be included with it. What they have confirmed is that the subscription package will cost around £12.99 a month and will feature access to over 100 games. In addition, it will also automatically include any new gaming releases from the publisher when it launches on September 3rd this year.

What Do We Think?

In comparison to the package just announced by Microsoft, this definitely seems to be the much weaker option of the two. Not only is it (generally speaking) comparatively more expensive, but I just personally can’t think of enough games under the Ubisoft umbrella that I’d really want to play. You can only play so much Assassins Creed or Division.

Don’t me me wrong, Uplay+ might be perfect for some of you. For me, however, I just can’t see this being as popular as the many alternatives which are now seemingly springing up all over the place.

What do you think? Would you sign up for this package? – Let us know in the comments!