Xbox Game Pass For Windows Has Been Launched

Xbox Game Pass for PC

For well over a year now, Microsoft has made it perfectly clear that it was looking at introducing some form of Game Pass (as seen on their Xbox console) to PC users. Yes, PC users could sign-up and benefit from the existing system, but Microsoft wanted to release something that was specifically tailored to give Windows users a much better catalogue to pick from.

Well, with E3 2019 firmly underway, Microsoft has not only confirmed the PC version of the Game Pass, but they have already launched it in a beta release version! Yes, you can start trying this out right now!

What Do We Know About It?

The Xbox Game Pass for PC will generally be formed out of 3 tiers. The first basic package will cost only $4.99 a month and will give players access to at least 7 (fairly major) gaming release. These include:

Hello Neighbour

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

State of Decay

Sea of Thieves

We Happy Few

Forza Horizon 4

Ark: Survival Evolved

There is, however, a 2nd $9.99 ‘tier’ that will allow access to a catalogue of around 100 games and for $14.99 a month, this can be integrated as a packaging with an Xbox One console.

What Do We Think?

Without a doubt, this is perhaps one of the most interesting subscription packages ever offered to PC gamers to date. I must admit, with the confirmation of the new Xbox ‘Project Scarlett’ console, it’s a factor that is not only tempting me to get this for the PC but also to look towards Microsoft as my choice of next-gen system.

This may perhaps be overshadowed by the announcement of the aforementioned console. To me, however, this is equally big news as a PC gaming enthusiast!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!