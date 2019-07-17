Ubisoft Confirms Uplay+ Subscription Launch Games

Earlier this year Ubisoft announced their intentions to jump on-board the game subscription wagon by launching their own Uplay+ service. Admittedly, at the time I was more than a little sceptical as I believed the most important factor would be just how many games they would be bringing to the table. Specifically, games that were actually worth paying a monthly fee for.

Well, in a report via Eurogamer, Ubisoft has confirmed their launch list and, I must admit, it’s a lot better than I expected!

Ubisoft Confirm Uplay+ Game List

Well, the first positive news is that the list is really extensive. So extensive, in fact, that a little light reading is necessary!

Overall, it’s not a bad list. We do, however, see more than a few problems that Ubisoft might have in getting people to sign up for this!

What Do We Think?

The list is honestly pretty good and significantly better than what we were initially anticipating. With a confirmed price of €14.99/$14.99 a month, however, we do wonder if that’s a little greedy.

Most of the games on that list that I would play, I already have. As such, I’m not about to pony up another €14.99/$14.99 a month just to play games I have little interest in replaying. Don’t get me wrong, if you’re new to the franchises under the Ubisoft umbrella, this could be great. I can’t, however, see this being anything other than an overall failure.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!