Ubisoft Refunding Recent Purchases of Assassin’s Creed Unity

Good Guy Ubisoft

In honor of the recent Notre Dame Cathedral fire, Ubisoft decided to offer Assassin’s Creed Unity for free. That is free to own to any Uplay user if they claim it within a certain period. The company felt this appropriate. Especially considering the game is set in France. Plus, it features a detailed (albeit slightly altered) recreation of the famous church.

However, there are those who actually bought the game the day before that. Obviously, anyone would feel pretty silly paying full price for a free game just one day after. Normally, the title costs $30 USD to purchase.

Thankfully, Ubisoft is feeling generous and is offering refunds for those players. The only condition is that the game must have been purchased after Monday April 15th at 2:00 PM EST and before the free offer began.

How Can I Get a Refund?

According to Ubisoft, they are actually contacting these users directly. They do not need to reach out to customer support for refunds. Simply await for an official email notifying of the refund.

Makes sure to check the same email account you use for Uplay for updates. They should be able to credit it directly to the account or reverse charges.