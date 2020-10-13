Ubisoft Updates Watch Dogs: Legion PC Requirements

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on October 29th and although Ubisoft has already confirmed some of the PC requirements for the game, in terms of details they were a little lacking. Particularly for those of you who own Nvidia RTX graphics cards and want to try out all the bells and whistles that they offer (such as DLSS and ray-tracing etc.).

Well, in what may well prove to be the final confirmation, Ubisoft has now released updated PC requirements that go into significantly more detail surrounding what hardware you’re likely going to need for various resolutions and graphical settings.

Watch Dogs: Legion

In something that shouldn’t come as any surprise, Ubisoft has confirmed that with ray tracing turned on, you are going to not just need an Nvidia RTX graphics card, but your processor will also require a little extra comparative grunt. On the whole, however, the settings are, generally speaking, about what we expected with the only moderately eye-brow raising aspect being that a RTX 3080 is recommended for 4K ultra. Then again, perhaps that isn’t so surprising.

Without ray tracing, it seems that a 2080 Ti will do you just nicely in that remit.

What Do We Think?

While clearly offering a lot of potential with Nvidia RTX graphics cards, the short version is that if you haven’t yet made the upgrade to that GPU series yet (be it the 20XX or 30XX) you shouldn’t have too many difficulties getting this to run on standard non-ray-tracing graphical settings. Put simply, the requirements are, on the whole, fairly standard for AAA PC gaming in 2020.

If you want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official Ubisoft Watch Dogs: Legion website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!