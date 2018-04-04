UK Government Opens Bidding For City-Wide 5G Networks

UK Government Opens Bidding for 5G City Networks

It’s only a matter of time before 5G networks are upon us. Following very promising research it seems that the technology is only a stone’s throw away. It seems, however, that there are various approaches being made to the best format for implementation. For example, we recently reported how one research team was considering the use of existing Ethernet cables as a form of signal piggybacking.

In order to get the ball rolling, the UK government invested a significant amount of money into 5 research times and it would appear that they are now looking for results. In a report via NeoWin, the UK government has now officially opened bidding for companies to roll-out city-wide 5G networks throughout the country.

Where will receive it first?

At present, the UK government has not indicated any city which will receive the 5G roll-out first. After all, they have only just opened the doors for bidding. It is believed, however, that the government is keen to emphasize the project for cities which struggle with connections. Be it either due to high-traffic or poor connectivity.

“This is a huge opportunity for an urban area. To become the flagship of our ambitious programme. To make Britain fit for the future and a world leader in 5G. Trialing 5G at scale across an entire city is a chance to prove the economic benefits predicted from this new technology. Test different methods of deployment. And boost the connectivity of ordinary people working and living there.” – Margot James – UK Digital Minister.

So, I suppose it simply comes down to a case of that if you live or work in a city with a poor 3G or 4G connection, you’ll likely be near the top of the list.

What do you think about this? How does your local city cope with connectivity? When do you think 5G will be rolled out? – Let us know in the comments!